IGS standout receives Australian jersey

RUGBY UNION: Ipswich Grammar School student Kalani Thomas has earned a place on the 27-man Australian Schools and under-18s squad named ahead of the New Zealand tour.

Australian Schools and under-18s head coach Peter Hewat has confirmed the IGS star's ascension to the squad, which features players from all five academy programs.

The side has been selected after the 2019 Academy series and the schoolboy rugby calendar and all of the players have been involved in Rugby Australia's national talent model across a number of programs.

Australia will take on the Fijian Schools as well as the New Zealand Schools Barbarians, culminating in the final clash against New Zealand Schoolboys in Hamilton.

Hewat said it had been great to see the country's best young talent battle it out over the past few months.

"The coaching staff have watched countless academy and schoolboys rugby matches, and we have been impressed with the depth that is on offer,” he said.

"It didn't make selections easy but that is a good problem to have. The challenge now lies in bringing the players together as a group before we head across to play three solid sides. However, I have full confidence that this group will rise to the occasion and we are all excited to get into camp.”

The final two matches of the tour are set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports.