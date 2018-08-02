IGS preparing for the 'Everest of schoolboy rugby'

STILL recovering from a heartbreaking last-gasp defeat away to Toowoomba Grammar last weekend, the Ipswich Grammar School First XV are preparing to tackle arguably the biggest challenge in GPS rugby.

Travelling to face Nudgee College at Nudgee.

"Essentially it's the Everest of schoolboy rugby," IGS director of sport and activities Nigel Greive said.

"It's something you measure your team by. Their depth is second-to-none, and they've come off a pretty good win against Gregory Terrace.

"But I think our boys can go in with a lot of confidence, given our strengths.

"We expect it to be a hard contest. We look forward to it."

Greive travelled with the team to TGS last weekend, where a dominant second-half performance was undone by an equalising try and subsequent sideline conversion right at the death.

TGS won 28-26.

"Toowoomba played very well in the first half and got the jump on us," Greive said.

"We did very well to go in just behind on the scoreboard. I think we were down 19-12.

"We started dominating the second half, winning more ball and controlling the game and got into the lead.

"Then Toowoomba came back to score in the corner to even it up with three minutes to go.

"The young gentleman . . . it was an unbelievable effort under pressure from the sideline. It never looked like missing.

"Disappointed obviously in the scoreline, but it was a magnificent contest."

Greive said the coaching staff would take a lot out of reviewing the TGS contest ahead of Saturday's trip to Nudgee.

"They had a particularly large forward pack and played to their strengths. There were a lot of stoppages that affected the continuity of the game," Greive said of the TGS loss.

"If we can work on our defensive patterns, ball retention and set plays, we'll be very competitive (against Nudgee).

Greive was hopeful star halfback Kalani Thomas will be deemed fit to play his first game of the year for IGS, having missed the opening two rounds with an ankle injury.

"He would probably come off the bench. I think he can be a dynamic inclusion off the bench given his attacking flair," Greive said.