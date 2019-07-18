IGS on mission to end GPS drought

LEADING THE WAY: Ipswich Grammar School sports captains (front row) Nicholas Meek, Jack Webber, Josh Lincoln and Kyle Palmer with (back row) Kyle O'Toole, Callum Whaley, Christian Krause, Brennan Norris and Michael Fleming.

IT HAS been 25 long years since Ipswich Grammar School lifted the GPS Rugby Premiership.

Newly-appointed captain Jack Webber, 17, is determined to end the drought.

The barnstorming blindside flanker, who has dreamed of donning the predominantly white jersey of the 1st XV since first attending the tradition-rich school in year two, hopes his team can create its own history this season.

His deputy Christian Krause too holds ambitions of etching his name into the record books.

Krause's uncle and father both claimed GPS Rugby Union Premierships with IGS.

His dad was school captain and his uncle was a member of the last premiership-winning side.

"To be able to have equal success would be just phenomenal,” Krause said. "It would mean a lot.”

A pupil since prep, the skilful Queensland Reds' Academy member said he had wanted to run onto the main field through the tunnel formed by his schoolmates and hear their roars for as long as he could remember.

"I have been in this environment and seen these fellas play for a long time, and I just wanted to do it so badly, and now I've got the opportunity to be able to do that,” Krause said.

Webber echoed those thoughts.

"It is a surreal experience,” he said. "It feels weird that now we're here this is our last year and after this it is done.”

GPS Schools have competed in annual rugby premierships since 1918, playing rugby league until 1928.

Nudgee College is the defending premier after clinching its 42nd title in the competition's 100th year.

IGS finished tied last in 2018.

Webber admitted it would be a huge achievement if the squad could ascend to the top of the GPS mountain.

He said the players had endured a gruelling pre-season in readiness for Saturday's season opener against Brisbane State High and were well prepared.

"It was a lot to go through,” he said. "It takes a toll on you mentally.

"Hopefully, we will be one of the fittest teams and it gives us the mental toughness we need to play well.

"We're looking pretty good. We have got a strong team this year.”

The tough as teak Fassifern Bomber said facing many of its opponents in trial games had been a steep learning curve for the side.

Armed with insight into what rivals might throw at them, he expects centres Ethan King and Krause to terrorise their opposite numbers throughout.

He will look to Sydney Roosters' contracted playmaker Sam Walker to organise and create from the fly half position.

He also has faith the IGS forwards can match the premier rugby schools in the engine room, with some big boppers set to pack down in red and white this season.

Leading from the front, the unrelenting number six will strive to set an example and instil a tireless work ethic into his players.

"I need to work hard all of the time,” Webber said.

"It is a very good opportunity for us.

"We have eight games and every game is a grand final.”

Webber said he loved IGS and considered taking part in rugby union an opportunity to have some fun and socialise.

"I love getting around the boys,” he said.

"I love working hard. I just love the game.

"I like seeing myself improve as a player. Self-improvement is important to me.”