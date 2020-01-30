Menu
Ipswich Grammar held an Old Boys’ charity cricket match on Monday.
IGS old boys back for charity

Tom Bushnell
tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
30th Jan 2020 5:06 PM
CRICKET Ipswich Grammar kickstarted its 1st XI campaign with a warm-up charity match against a squad of old boys, all of whom played higher level cricket after graduating.

Master in charge Andrew Catton said the game v the highly-experienced and skilful opposition was the ideal preparation for the GPS season.

He said the involvement of former pupils was an important aspect of the institution’s culture and the annual clash was a huge part of developing community spirit and imbuing the students with a sense of their school’s rich history.

“It is great to have the old boys back,” he said.

“It is something the school is passionate about.”

Among the old boys were Queensland Bull Lachlan Pfeffer and Ipswich Hornets’ Jack and Harry Wood and Bryn Llewellyn. Spectators donated a gold coin and sponsors contributed $5 for every boundary, with all funds going to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal.

“A lot of Australia has been affected by the fires, so we just wanted to help out where we can,” Catton said.

“This is IGS cricket’s little way of giving back.”

