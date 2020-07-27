IGS footballers, rugby talents rise in tough conditions

Ipswich Grammar’s top rugby side produced an impressive display in their latest GPS victory. Picture: Rob Williams

IPSWICH Grammar's football and rugby teams led the way with some fine performances in the latest GPS competition.

Ipswich Grammar's First XI footballers beat Brisbane State High 4-1 in the second round clash, after a 2-2 draw with Gregory Terrace a week earlier.

The school's top rugby side overcame Brisbane State High 26-0 on a heavy playing surface at IGS campus.

In football, IGS displayed their class after a scoreless first half.

Built on impressive defence, IGS completed their win through goals by Darryl Barton, Elijah Vincent-Tooth, David Ishimwe and Logan Harmer.

Harmer and Lachlan Pye debuted for IGS off the bench.

Harmer received praised for his goal and assist work.

However, one of Ipswich Grammar's most consistent performers Pat Smith was injured during the clash.

In rugby, IGS and Brisbane State High delivered strong defensive efforts in the tough conditions.

The IGS backs capitalised on the limited attacking opportunities by scoring four enterprising tries.

Head coach Kieran Moffat was pleased with the effort of his forward pack which laid the foundation for the committed backline.

Ipswich Grammar's best players were flyhalf Zac Alley and hooker Saipele Tamilo.

Alley managed the game well in the wet conditions. Tamilo was strong in defence and impressive at the set piece.

IGS dominated the lower grade games with wins in the 12s, 14s, 15s and 16s.

The IGS Seconds secured a draw.

In basketball, Ipswich Grammar's First V lost by 54 points to Brisbane State High.

After a promising start, the basketballers were unable to maintain the tempo in the third quarter.

Xaviah Bricknell Lehmann toiled hard for IGS in their second loss the 2020 GPS season.

In chess, the IGS premiers teamed up to secure a satisfying draw with Brisbane State High.

Year seven student Oliver Strong and Nathan Chung (year 10) led the way.

In what IGS rated a historically difficult round, the Ipswich team showed their skill and depth to win the Open As and produce draws in the Seniors, Open Bs and Open Ds.

Other IGS competitors to ensure individual round wins were captain Solomon Dixon (year 11), Matthew Lin (year 6), Oliver Veivers (year 11), James Eddington (year 11), Jake Stjepcevic (year 11), Lucas Orth (year 9), Ben Cooper (year 9) and year seven duo Nate McPhillips and Luke Tristram.

Vice-captain Sebastien Carvolth (year 11) and Oshadha Edirisinghe (year 11) featured in draws against Brisbane State High.

The latest tennis matches were washed out.

Ipswich Grammar's sporting teams meet Brisbane Grammar on their home venues in round 3 GPS contests on Saturday.