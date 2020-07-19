IGS footballers match one of GPS favourites
AGAINST a side rated one of the frontrunners in this year’s GPS football competition, Ipswich Grammar secured a handy 2-2 draw in their opening game.
However, after St Joseph’s Gregory Terrace were a player down for 60 minutes after a send-off, IGS head coach Andrew Catton sensed it was a missed opportunity.
“It was frustrating,’’ Catton said.
“We didn’t really react to that (send-off) very well because the pressure suddenly come on us.’’
IGS led 1-0 at Brassall after a goal by captain and centre midfielder Cooper Nichols.
St Joseph’s fought back to lead 2-1 before substitute winger Ethan Frazer scored a late equaliser.
IGS is fielding another quality First XI squad in this year’s GPS competition after tremendous success in a number of elite competitions last year.
“We’ve certainly got a lot of experience,’’ he said.
Catton said one of the most pleasing aspects was going into the game with one debutant.
Playing in the back three, Cher Deng had a strong game.
Right winger and year 10 student Benji Binney was one of Ipswich Grammar’s best.
After a long day with added COVID-19 controls on Saturday, Catton was delighted to have his students back playing football.
“Certainly, it was great just to see a ball kicked,’’ Catton said.
“All teams played so we had a really strong day overall.’’
IGS play Brisbane State High away in their next GPS encounter on Saturday.