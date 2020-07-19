IGS footballers match one of GPS favourites

Ipswich Grammar Firsts captain Cooper Nichols scored the first goal in his team’s GPS season opener. Picture: Cordell Richardson

AGAINST a side rated one of the frontrunners in this year’s GPS football competition, Ipswich Grammar secured a handy 2-2 draw in their opening game.

However, after St Joseph’s Gregory Terrace were a player down for 60 minutes after a send-off, IGS head coach Andrew Catton sensed it was a missed opportunity.

“It was frustrating,’’ Catton said.

“We didn’t really react to that (send-off) very well because the pressure suddenly come on us.’’

IGS led 1-0 at Brassall after a goal by captain and centre midfielder Cooper Nichols.

St Joseph’s fought back to lead 2-1 before substitute winger Ethan Frazer scored a late equaliser.

IGS is fielding another quality First XI squad in this year’s GPS competition after tremendous success in a number of elite competitions last year.

“We’ve certainly got a lot of experience,’’ he said.

Catton said one of the most pleasing aspects was going into the game with one debutant.

Playing in the back three, Cher Deng had a strong game.

Right winger and year 10 student Benji Binney was one of Ipswich Grammar’s best.

After a long day with added COVID-19 controls on Saturday, Catton was delighted to have his students back playing football.

“Certainly, it was great just to see a ball kicked,’’ Catton said.

“All teams played so we had a really strong day overall.’’

IGS play Brisbane State High away in their next GPS encounter on Saturday.