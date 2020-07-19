IGS footballers match one of GPS favourites

Ipswich Grammar Firsts captain Cooper Nichols scored the first goal in his team’s GPS season opener. Picture: Cordell Richardson

AGAINST a side rated one of the frontrunners in this year's GPS football competition, Ipswich Grammar secured a handy 2-2 draw in their opening game.

However, after St Joseph's Gregory Terrace were a player down for 60 minutes after a send-off, IGS head coach Andrew Catton sensed it was a missed opportunity.

"We didn't really react to that (send-off) very well because the pressure suddenly come on us,'' Catton said.

IGS led 1-0 at Brassall after a goal by captain and centre midfielder Cooper Nichols.

St Joseph's fought back to lead 2-1 before substitute winger Ethan Frazer scored a late equaliser.

IGS is fielding another quality First XI squad in this year's GPS competition after tremendous success in a number of elite competitions last year.

"We've certainly got a lot of experience,'' he said.

Catton said one of the most pleasing aspects was going into the game with one debutant.

Playing in the back three, Cher Deng had a strong game.

Right winger and year 10 student Benji Binney was one of Ipswich Grammar's best.

After a long day with added COVID-19 controls on Saturday, Catton was delighted to have his students back playing football.

"Certainly, it was great just to see a ball kicked,'' Catton said. "All teams played so we had a really strong day overall.''

IGS Director of Sport & Activities/Physical Education Nigel Greive said both schools were happy to finally see football played after a challenging first half of the year.

He thanked everyone involved in the smooth running of the day at Ipswich Grammar's sporting fields.

IGS teams play Brisbane State High away in their next GPS encounters on Saturday.