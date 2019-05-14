IGS football hopes blown away

Ipswich Grammar School footballer Elijah Vincent-Tooth prepares to take a corner in his latest GPS match in Toowoomba.

THE Ipswich Grammar School football season ran into a minor headwind on a windy Saturday in Toowoomba.

The Toowoomba Grammar boys handled the conditions better in a convincing 3-1 win.

IGS lost the toss and had to run into a freezing first half gale. Only on few occasions did they manage to penetrate deep into the TGS half while having to repel the constant pressure from Toowoomba who had more than a stiff breeze at their back.

In the 23rd minute, TGS curled their first goal into the net from a free kick but this would be the only goal of the half.

"We had our backs to the wall all half and were quite happy at half-time to be only one goal in arrears,'' IGS coach Andrew Catton said.

"We were confident that with the wind in our sails we could put Toowoomba under similar pressure."

Unfortunately for Ipswich Grammar, the gale subsided as the game resumed and it was TGS who were first and second to score in the second half.

IGS started to build some momentum with 20 minutes to go. The got their sole goal from defender Connor Maynard, who swooped on a goalkeeping fumble from a free kick.

Despite the injection of attacking flair from the bench, Ipswich were unable to bother the scorer any further.

On Saturday, IGS will be away to Nudgee.