IGS enhances reputation with gritty comeback victory

Ipswich Grammar School’s top point scorer Deshawn Ross-Paiwan lines up the basket in his team’s latest GPS clash with Churchie. Picture: Sarah Marshall

IPSWICH Grammar’s reputation as a football force was enhanced with their latest victory over Anglican Church Grammar School.

IGS came from 2-0 down in the first half to beat Churchie 4-2 in the round 7 GPS competition.

Year 13 student David Ishimwe scored a hat-trick with another senior Darryl Barton adding to his earlier tally.

Ipswich Grammar’s second half was played at a tempo Churchie were unable to deal with.

Captain Cooper Nichols and vice-captain Barton were instrumental in turning the match around.

Winger Ishimwe was also impressive with his finishing in front of goal.

Right back Benji Binney, a year 10 student, was another player crucial in reversing Ipswich’s fortunes with his vital marking role.

Substitutes Benji Binney, Ethan Frazer, both in year 12, and year 10 player Logan Harmer made effective contributions to the team’s success.

In rugby, ACGS scored a 36-19 victory over IGS.

With a number of key players out with injury, IGS struggled to match the Churchie combination.

While the effort was there, the execution was inaccurate.

Best for IGS again were number eight Xavier Stowers and front rower Dante Friedan.

In tennis, the IGS Firsts battled hard against Churchie in perfect conditions.

After losing the singles rubbers, the IGS boys had a tough task to secure the win. However, the teams of Kaito Nelson (year 10)/Max Ko (year 9) and Dylan Eassie (year12)/Luka Tripkovic (year 7) played some outstanding tennis to win the opening round of doubles 6-3, 6-3 and 6-4, 6-3.

The result then came down to the last round of doubles.

Ko and Nelton stepped up to win 6-1, 6-0.

The day was decided by a dramatic match, with Eassie and Tripkovic having more than a dozen match points in a final set tie-breaker.

They were finally able to take the victory 23-21 to claim the overall win for IGS.

Ipswich Grammar’s Jerry Brown jostles with his Churchie opponent in their GPS match. Picture: Sarah Marshall)

The IGS First X basketball team lost 95-74 to premiership frontrunners Churchie.

The IGS team fought doggedly until the final whistle.

Damon Stevens (year 11) was outstanding scoring 20 points. He also made 12 rebounds and blocked an incredible five shots.

Stevens was well supported by Deshawn Ross-Paiwan (year 12) who scored 23 points and Jerry Brown (year 11), who added 17 points to the final score.

In chess, IGS faced a tough opponent in Churchie.

While ACGS have a talented team, Nathan Chung took a well-earned draw for the premiers on Board 4.

The ACGS coach made a point of congratulating IGS on their considerable improvement this season. He complemented the team on the high calibre of the games played this round.

IGS took several wins to secure the Open Es and succeeded in a draw to the Open As.

Individual winners were Nathan Chung (year 11), Oshadha Edirisinghe (year 11), Matthew Lin (year 6), Jake Stjepcevic (year 11), Rocco Harder (year 7), Aritha Udawattage (year 8) and Ben Orth (year7) with a draw to Taimoor Tariq.

IGS have a bye this weekend, followed by the final round against The Southport School away.