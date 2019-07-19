IGS chess masters chase GPS crown

CHESS KING: IGS Chess captain Kyle Palmer will proudly lead the school's teams into battle this season.

CHESS: Ipswich Grammar School's masters of strategy are preparing for the challenge of the GPS Chess season.

Since 1995 GPS schools have taken part in the annual competition.

In that time, the activity has grown in popularity and stature, with the premier schools catering to upward of 20 teams.

Captain Kyle Palmer, 17, said IGS was a relative minnow but punched well above its weight.

He said players would aspire to upstage more fancied opponents and improve on last year's result.

"Everyone is enthusiastic,” he said. "Everyone gets involved.

"A lot of people are invested in it, so hopefully we can come away with some wins against some of the much bigger schools.”

Undertaking the most important year of his secondary schooling, Palmer is on track for an OP 1 and will pursue a career in biomedicine upon graduation.

He first claimed checkmate in grade five and the year level dux has been moving pieces around the board ever since.

He said he appreciated the strategic element of the game, as well as the spirit and social aspect of the competition.

"Every game is different,” Palmer said. "It is really fun. You can play it so many different ways and hang around with a lot of different people.”

Palmer said the school's chess contingent trained together and travelled as a group to take part in away fixtures.

"We all get on a bus and head out,” he said.

"It's a great time. Everyone is together watching everyone else. It is all about spirit, having fun and giving it go.”

Palmer said some GPS schools had devoted much time, effort and resources to developing their chess programs and IGS players would face stiff opposition.

When rating success, schools look at the overall result across all grades and the performance of the 1st IV. Heavyweights The Southport School and Brisbane Boys College will start favourites for the crown.

Palmer said each player had 50 minutes on their clock and games often turned into gripping spectacles with crowds gathering round and intently awaiting the outcome.