IGA staff praised for care shown to customer

SUPA HERO: Dale Ann Dowden thanks Spano's SUPA IGA Gatton store manager Jason Rayner for his help when her friend Jenny fell ill in the store earlier this month.

SUPA HERO: Dale Ann Dowden thanks Spano's SUPA IGA Gatton store manager Jason Rayner for his help when her friend Jenny fell ill in the store earlier this month. Dominic Elsome

STAFF at Spano's SUPA IGA in Gatton have been praised after rushing to help an elderly customer who fell ill in the store earlier this month.

Jenny was shopping in the store with her best friend Dale Ann Dowden on Thursday, June 14, after a morning of bingo, when she began to feel very ill.

"I was out of breath, weak, and just a bit of everything," Jenny said.

When she noticed how pale her friend was, Ms Dowden knew something was wrong and asked store manager Jason Rayner to call an ambulance, and said his response was amazing.

"He just went and then he brought a chair for her to sit in... and they stayed with her - the manager and three other staff - until the ambulance came," Ms Dowden said.

"They were just so concerned - forget the store."

Mr Rayner said it was more common for customers to fall ill while grocery shopping than people realised.

"We've had quite a few incidents over the four years that I've been here," he said.

"We've got dedicated first aid people in the store, but the guys all know what to do if we have an elderly customer or someone who is in some sort of distress or not feeling well. "We get to them as soon as we can and make sure that they're looked after firstly, and then get them comfortable."

Mr Rayner praised his staff for their fast actions, and but added they were simply doing their jobs.

"The guys here really care about our customers that come into the store," he said.

"We're here to make sure that if anyone does run into difficulty we're there to help.

"We've all got our own grandparents and elderly people that we look after ourselves, so you treat people the way you want to be treated."

Jenny is now recovering well and will under go further tests, but said she owed her quick recovery to the team at Gatton IGA.

"With their help I felt much better. I'd like to thank them for their help and their assistance," she said.

"They're good and caring staff in there."