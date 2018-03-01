WHAT THE CLUCK? KFC faces disastrous new shortage

WHAT the cluck is going on with KFC?

If you thought the fast food chain's chicken shortage was catastrophic, think again. Because now the fried chicken institution say they're running low on their famous tubs of gravy.

Now, before you get yourselves in to a flap - note the shortage looks to be in the UK and Ireland only.

KFC faced a chicken shortage in February. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images.

KFC, which has around 900 stores across the UK and Ireland, swapped their delivery contract from Bidvest Logistics to DHL a few days before the chicken shortage occurred across a number of stores.

While chicken is slowly making a return, a spokesperson said their gravy supply has now taken a big hit.

"Due to the ongoing distribution challenges DHL is experiencing, some restaurants are continuing to serve a reduced menu," a spokesman told Reuters.

"We're working as hard as we can to get this sorted out. We know that our gravy is a big favourite."

Forget the lack of chicken, KFC now have a gravy shortage.

Social media users were quick to vent their concern, questioning when their beloved mash and gravy would be back on the menu.

"When you have to leave @kfc drive thru because they have no gravy or sides!!" one person posted.

"My kfc has ran out of gravy what an absolute shambles," another added.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that some people were so concerned over the chicken shortage they'd even made an emergency call to police.

Tower Hamlets Metropolitan Service shared a tweet urging people to hold off from calling them, which has since gone viral.

"Please do not contact us about the #KFCCrisis - it is not a police matter if your favourite eatery is not serving the menu that you desire," they said.