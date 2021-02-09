‘If you own a car, get rid of it’: Serial drink driver blasted

Raymond Peters leaves court after being told to urgently address his alcohol issues by Magistrate Virginia Sturgess.

A MAN with a shocking history of drink driving has been told he can drink as much as he likes but has no right to put the lives of others at risk.

An Ipswich magistrate slammed the man’s irresponsible actions in court on Tuesday, calling him “a menace” to other road users.

Raymond Peters has been before the court more than a dozen times for drink driving offences, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Peters was already disqualified from driving by court order and on a suspended jail sentence when he blatantly drove and was caught with an alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

Peters was behind the wheel of a borrowed relative’s car and on his way to Rosewood at 7.30pm when intercepted by police. He had an alcohol reading of 0.163.

It caused Magistrate Virginia Sturgess to give a strong warning that if any of his family or friends were to loan the disqualified a driver a car, they risked it being seized and impounded.

Raymond Richard Peters, 58, from Walloon, pleaded guilty to driving when UIL on September 1 last year; and driving when disqualified by a court order.

Police prosecution told the Ipswich Magistrates Court that Peters knew he was disqualified.

Defence lawyer Amy Zanders said Peters had five pages of traffic history that included high level drink driving.

Ms Zanders asked for a sentence that would allow Peters to seek professional help for his drinking problem.

She said Peters no longer worked as a truck driver following a heart attack in 2016, and takes 11 prescribed medications for his health issues.

Magistrate Sturgess said it was an understatement to say Peters had a drinking problem.

“It’s also a driving problem,” Ms Sturgess said.

“He’s a menace on our roads with this amount of alcohol on board and he’s continuing to drive.

“A letter to the court in 2019 from his doctor said he has a drinking problem and was hoping to cut down. Has he done anything about it?”

Ms Zanders said Peters had not done anything yet but was now willing to address it.

Ms Sturgess said there were 14 convictions for drink driving on Peters’ traffic history.

She said his record shows his offences include substantial alcohol readings of 0.163, 0.242, 0.189, 0.248, 0.244 and 0.181.

In July 2019, he received a suspended jail term and was disqualified from driving until October 2021.

“Clearly you are an alcoholic and drinking far too much alcohol before driving, which is a recipe for disaster,” Ms Sturgess said.

“It is entirely your choice whether you want to drink yourself to death. It is not your choice to get out on a road with too much alcohol on board and be a danger to others.

“I’m surely tempted Mr Peters to have you taken away in custody to at least give Ipswich people some comfort knowing you are not driving around full of grog and being a danger.

“If you still own a car Mr Peters get rid of it. Don’t let any family loan you a car.

“Do something about it Mr Peters or you will have a nice dry time in prison.”

Peters was sentenced to two jail terms of six months each, to be served concurrently.

His existing four month suspended jail sentence was activated making it a total sentence of 10 months.

The jail term was suspended and he must report to probation and parole. He was disqualified from driving for five years.