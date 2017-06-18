If you don't like it, don't read it

HOW about the UK election result; another unmitigated disaster for the conservatives and one of the biggest political backfires of all time, PM.

May went from having a good working majority to having an unworkable minority - one could say an early June election heralded the end of May.

Pauline Hanson is ready to implode once again, Donald Trump can't possibly bully and lie his way out the trouble he's in, and an already fractured Australian government is about to tear itself apart over its inept handling of climate change policy, continuing uncertainly in the renewable energy sector and surging electricity prices.

And can we spare a thought for the few local extreme right leaners who seem to be stressing out in their unwavering support for all things that make the world a worse place; they seem incapable of accepting that their narrow-minded views are in the minority.If they don't like what they're reading, then stop reading it. How hard can that be? Llife is all about choices so deal with it and stop whinging about everything.

KEITH DUNCAN

Pimlico