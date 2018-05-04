If you don't like it, join another suburb

Residents including Wendy de Graaf are unhappy with Australia Post’s solution to problems with the mammoth 4306 postcode. Picture Patria Jannides

PROBLEMS with the monster 4306 postcode could be solved - if Kholo, Karana Downs and Mt Crosby residents agreed to merge with surrounding suburbs.

Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham suggested the radical idea at a State Government town hall meeting in Ipswich in March, Karana Downs' Simone Karandrews said.

A similar solution was offered about a decade ago to Inala residents, who did not want to be in an Ipswich postcode and opted for a suburb boundary realignment.

"(Dr Lynham) said to me that, from a state perspective, the only way around the standoff on the 4306 postcode changes Australia Post has offered would be a suburb realignment,'' she said.

"While that would be possible, using Mt Crosby Rd as a dividing line, people in Mt Crosby will not want to become part of Pullenvale because of the historical importance of the name.

"What we want is for Australia Post to explain why it would be as expensive as they claim for us to become part of the unallocated 4071 postcode.''

Australia Post said last year that it would split the 4306 area into a northern section, around Blackbutt, and a southern section which would be included in a new Ipswich postcode.

But Ms Karandrews said there was no confirmation a site had been chosen yet for a new Ipswich mail distribution centre.