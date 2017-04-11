'If you can't park at Coles, you shouldn't be driving'

DEBATE is running hot over new Coles car parks, with some Queensland residents vowing to never return.

The new double lines that separate each parking space are designed to assist drivers to park in the middle of the allocated car space, while also ensuring customers with larger vehicles have sufficient space to open and close their doors and have room to walk between parked cars.

These same style of car parks can be found at the new Coles store at Silkstone.

What do you think about this? Here's what you said on Facebook...

Steven Horne - "It's quite simple. If you can't park inside those lines you probably shouldn't be driving at all, go hand in your licence and save the rest of us the dints in our doors."

Fiona Greenwood - "Love this idea. Happy to shop there due to the fact that my new car isn't close to other cars."

Raymond Sanderson - "Parking in between the lines may not be a problem! It's getting out and opening doors. I guess the variety of vehicle widths wasn't a matter for consideration by those who laid it out. Like always they take average width of most sold vehicles forgetting total door opening width to allow people to alight from the vehicle. Those designing such should be held responsible for damage done. For starters these people are likely to be greenies who peddle to work or public transport drive a enviro car so small that it can fit in a shopping bag."

Ian Johnstone - "I was there last Friday. The only ones who couldn't park in the bays were the large 4WDs who had reversed in. I counted five in the row I was in. Just saying!"

Terri Bull - "Wow. People seem to find any reason to pull things down. I went yesterday, for the first time. I can't wait to go back, the Coles was brilliant."

Kirsten Hack - "Bunch of whining babies. Silkstone carpark is simple and gives plenty of space between cars in my opinion. Nothing to complain about."

Teresa Harding - "I like the new parking lines at Silkstone. I found that shoppers parked better."

Neil Beauchamp - "It won't stop Ipswich's terrible drivers from parking carelessly like they always do. It is a good idea but wasted on the majority of Ipswich drivers. The bollards are not a good idea. The normal raised 'wheel chocks' found in most car parks would have been a more sensible solution."

Brenden Evans - "Costco also has these type of parks. In my opinion it is much better than being too close to the car beside you. It gives a buffer zone so there is now no excuse for hitting the car beside you."

Melissa Zeidler - "You don't have to be a genius to figure it out."

David Bowles - "Gatton has had 'em for ages. You city folk are behind the times."