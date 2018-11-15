If there's one day it's worth visiting Maccas, this is it

GOOD CAUSE: McDonalds Riverlink restaurant manager Lauren Spencer, licensee David Kimmorley, crew trainer Amalie Honicke and operations manager Chris Kimmorley are getting excited for McHappy Day.

GOOD CAUSE: McDonalds Riverlink restaurant manager Lauren Spencer, licensee David Kimmorley, crew trainer Amalie Honicke and operations manager Chris Kimmorley are getting excited for McHappy Day. Rob Williams

RONALD McDonald House Charities are calling on Ipswich residents to help put a smile back on the faces of kids battling serious illness.

McHappy Day is the charity's largest annual fundraiser and it is back on November 17.

Since it first started in 1991, McHappy Day has raised more than $42million for RMHC nationally, $4million of which was raised in 2017.

The funds contribute to keeping families together while children with cancer and other serious illnesses undergo treatment.

Donations fund programs included Ronald McDonald Houses, Ronald McDonald Family Rooms, Ronald McDonald Learning Program, and the Ronald McDonald Family Retreats.

Last year, funds helped pay for more than 105,000 nights of accommodation for 4000 families.

Nearly 2000 families visited Family Rooms, and more than 40 were able to use Family Retreats

RHMC CEO Barbara Ryan said the generosity and support of Australians made a world of difference.

On the day, $2 from every Big Mac sold will go directly to the charity. Customers can also buy a pair of $5 McHappy Day socks or Helping Hands ranging from $2-$50.

Dedicated "Bucket Brigades" will also be doing the rounds on McHappy Day, calling for gold coin donations.

For more information on how to help on McHappy Day, visit rmhc.org.au/mchappyday.