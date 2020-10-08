‘If only the fairies could talk’: Cash stolen in break in

The Fairy Shack in Eastern Heights was broken into.

The Fairy Shack in Eastern Heights was broken into.

A SMALL business owner who was starting to find her feet in a new location after a difficult year has been dealt another blow after more than $1000 was stolen after a break-in.

The Fairy Shack owner Jill Severinsen said passerby on the way to work on Thursday morning called her to tell her the glass front door had been smashed.

Despite the setback, she said the incident “will never get the better” of her and the backing of her regular customers and the wider community had been overwhelming.

Fairy Shack owner Jill Severinsen has moved to a new location on Grange Road.

She moved to the shop on Grange Rd in Eastern Heights in December last year after a massive storm ripped parts of the roof off her former location in October.

Ms Severinsen said it had been a difficult start to the year due to the floods and bushfires and the subsequent COVID-19 outbreak.

But since restrictions had eased, business had been good.

The business will stay closed on Thursday after the break-in but it should be back open on Friday.

LOCAL NEWS: Five fire crews respond as Ipswich house goes up in flames

A laptop and $1150 in cash was taken but none of the stock was damaged.

“If only the fairies could talk and tell us what happened,” she said.

“It will never get the better of us.

“I really, really appreciate the people that have contacted me and helped me out. The messages have been really, really good.

“It makes you want to keep going.”

Ms Severinsen said the switch to the new location had paid off and things were on the up after COVID restrictions were dialled down.

“It’s been doing really, really well,” she said.

“I think with COVID, people were sort of looking around to see what is local and have been finding us which is really cool.

READ MORE: Plans to build 17 two-storey townhouses in growth spot

“We got off to a slow start because of the fire and the floods at the beginning of the year.

“We just started to get going and COVID came along.

“Since we’ve been back open and introduced our international lollies people are starting to know we’re here and it’s been really good.

“We're not just a shop, we offer a service and we offer an experience.”

Police are investigating.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.