If Ipswich had a cycle park 'we'd have a lot less deaths'

Troy Dobinson of 24/7 Cycle Safety Fund and David Morrison at the Ipswich Cycle Park funding announcement in 2017. David Nielsen

AFTER his mother died, Troy Dobinson decided that if Ipswich had a cycling facility "we'd have a lot less accidents and deaths” on the roads involving riders.

Between that realisation and Sunday's opening has been years of despair and then elation.

Funding promises, delays and the fight to convince people a cycle facility was needed took its toll on Mr Dobinson.

He praised the work of Councillor Cheryl Bromage and Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard, who he says were on board right from the start.

"It's really a story of achievement of working with the community,” he said.

"The lady that got it across the line was Jennifer Howard. She was the one that really got it done while Cheryl got it done from a council perspective.”

Cr Bromage said the cycle park would be a great feather in the Ipswich community's cap.

"To have a facility that is off-road that a lot of people can have the thrill of riding a bike and somewhere children can go and learn, is fantastic,” she said.

Mr Dobinson's group, 24/7 Safe Cycle Fund, will continue advocating and promoting the needs of cyclists.

About 60 per cent of women said they wanted to cycle, but feared for their safety, research shows.

Cr Bromage recalled the difficulty in bringing stakeholders together and making the project happen.

"Every time there was a federal or a state community cabinet, we would attend those meetings and bring it to the attention of the relevant ministers,” she said.

"It was a tough fight because there were a lot of competing projects but Troy was so determined and we now have the track. He deserves some praise; his commitment never wavered.”

Ms Howard, who spoke in parliament this week about the opening, said the cycle park would provide a boost.

"Seeing that track open really is going to be an emotional moment,” she said.