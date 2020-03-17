Idris Elba reveals coronavirus diagnosis
Idris Elba has confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus.
The British star, 47, shared the news on social media on Monday, saying that despite the diagnosis, he feels "OK".
"This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel OK, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus," he tweeted.
"Stay home people and be pragmatic. I'll keep you updated on how I'm doing. No panic."
In an accompanying video, Elba explained that he'd been tested and quarantined himself last Friday after realising he'd come into contact with someone who had the virus.
"Now is the time to start thinking about social distancing and washing your hands - beyond that there are people out there who are not showing symptoms but can easily spread it," he said.
Elba is just the latest high-profile coronavirus diagnosis, with Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson revealing last Thursday they'd also been infected.
On Monday, it emerged that Nine's Weekend Today host Richard Wilkins has coronavirus, along with Australian singer Thelma Plum.
Hey ....sincere thanks for all the messages...I really appreciate it. It’s actually a bizarre feeling to have tested positive to this thing we’ve all been talking about. I feel 100% ...no symptoms at all ! Thanks again ....love to all RW xx— Richard Wilkins (@RichardWilkins) March 15, 2020
G’day 👩🏽🔬 I just wanna let everyone know that unfortunately yesterday morning I was informed my test for Covid-19 came back positive. I am currently being managed by the Brisbane Metro North Public Health Unit and they’re taking very good care of me. At this time the Dr wants to keep me here until at least Friday, but the rules around being released are constantly changing. Tbh I don’t even really know where to begin, what a wild ride this last month has been for the world. All I can do is stress how important it is to be kind and compassionate to each other during this time & that we need to be looking out for & prioritising the most vulnerable people. This means skip that party, bar, restaurant or show you really want to go to & practice social distancing. I cannot stress enough how much this virus has the potential to severely harm our communities (particularly our Indigenous communities). We need to know that the public health system is going to care for our communities. If you’re feeling anxious or concerned you could contact your local Aboriginal Medical Service for initial advice. Alternatively you could contact the Coronavirus Health Information Line which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week on PH: 1800 020 080. Looking after your mental health during the coronavirus outbreak is key so be sure to link up with places such as Beyond Blue by phone or webchat on 1300 22 4636. The lack of action taken by the government has left me feeling quite anxious and hopeless, as it has many other people. Schools need to be shut down but there needs to be structures in place that can ensure low income families and vulnerable people aren’t being left in the dark. People need to work from home and if they aren’t able to the government needs to step in & financially help. Putting a temporary moratorium on things like rent, bills & mortgages could be a great start. I also want to thank the incredible staff here, the nurses, doctors, the nice man Steve who comes in to change the bins. To say they’ve gone above and beyond is an understatement. Anyway, I am doing really good feeling good and being monitored by Brissi’s finest. Luv ya’s ❤️ 🙇🏽♀️