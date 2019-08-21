Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUSPICIOUS FIRE: Human remains were found inside a house in Hill St, Rockhampton, yesterday morning after it burnt to the ground.
SUSPICIOUS FIRE: Human remains were found inside a house in Hill St, Rockhampton, yesterday morning after it burnt to the ground. Contributed
News

Identity of remains in Lakes Creek home fire confirmed

vanessa jarrett
by
21st Aug 2019 1:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORENSIC testing of the remains of the body found in the Lakes Creek fire in North Rockhampton has confirmed the identity of the deceased person.

Police this afternoon confirmed the deceased man is Mark Petersen, 47, the sole resident and home owner.

Mr Petersen was a qualified builder by trade and had two sons.

 

 

Mark Petersen of Lakes Creek, Rockhampton is confirmed as the victim in last Thursday's fire.
Mark Petersen of Lakes Creek, Rockhampton is confirmed as the victim in last Thursday's fire. Janie Kayes jk4/21/610

Emergency services arrived at the scene of the fire at 2.36am last Thursday morning to find the two-storey house fully alight.

The body was found at 6.30am after the fire was extinguished.

The circumstances of the fire are still being investigated.

fire lakes creek mark petersen
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Ipswich sportsman deals with a 'Blaze' of elite challenges

    premium_icon Ipswich sportsman deals with a 'Blaze' of elite challenges

    Sport AS one of Ipswich's most talented and ambitious sportsmen, Cade Banditt has never shirked a challenge.

    • 21st Aug 2019 12:55 PM
    Primary students given graphic sex tips

    Primary students given graphic sex tips

    News ‘What type of school thinks this is OK?’: Primary students given graphic ‘safer...

    Ciggies, cash and choccies stolen in multiple break-ins

    premium_icon Ciggies, cash and choccies stolen in multiple break-ins

    Crime The thefts occurred on May 5, May 30 and July 25

    Highway open after shocking crash leaves motorcyclist dead

    premium_icon Highway open after shocking crash leaves motorcyclist dead

    News The rider was pronounced deceased at the scene