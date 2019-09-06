X FACTOR: Charity lunch celebrity guest revealed

IRISH musician and former X Factor judge Ronan Keating has been unveiled as the celebrity guest at the 2019 It's A Bloke Thing lunch.

Keating, who is about to take to the stage to perform at Wellcamp Airport, travelled to Australia with his wife and son for the event.

Ronan Keating. Nev Madsen

It's A Bloke Thing chairman Michael Hubbard said Keating would play to the crowd of 500 people for about 40 minutes.

"We're very excited to have Ronan Keating in town for our entertainment and to sing a few tunes," Mr Hubbard said.

Irish musician @ronanofficial has arrived at Toowoomba @WellcampAirport in a massive road train to perform for the It’s A Bloke Thing lunch. pic.twitter.com/p3UcMAxgkm — Tobi Loftus (@tobiloftus) 6 September 2019

"We've created a very strong brand around prostate cancer and the funds that we raise here, we're able to then work with people and I think that the community just really enjoys that and really gets behind our charity.

"So with that, people like Ronan are wanting to become involved, which is really good."

Swimmer Ian Thorpe is the second of the two celebrity guests at the event.

"I think it's important that we support events like this," Thorpe said.

"When we're talking about issues around cancer and looking at prostate cancer, there has got to be more awareness.

"Men need to make sure that we get checked out."

Thorpe said his grandfather had prostate cancer, something that inspired him to attend the event when asked by the Wagner family.

"My grandfather had issues with his prostate," Mr Thorpe said.

"I'm kind of getting to the age now where I actually have to go for my first check reasonably soon.

"And it's to know to do that and to start off earlier, rather than later."