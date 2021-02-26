Man charged with murder over 'gruesome' death of wife

POLICE investigating the death of an elderly woman after they were confronted with a gruesome crime scene at a Varsity Lakes home have charged a man with murder.

An 82-year-old man, believed to be her husband, was taken Gold Coast University Hospital after the woman, also aged 82, was found dead just after 1.30pm on Thursday at a Gerona Circuit property.

He has since been charged with one count of murder and is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court today, pending hospital clearance.

Robyn Beever was found dead in gruesome circumstances by a neigbour - Photo Supplied

The deceased woman is believed to be Robyn Maureen Beever, who had lived at the Varsity Lakes property with her husband Max Beever since 2003.

Police attended the address after a person who went to the house to visit the couple became concerned, detectives say.

Gold Coast Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn said police were treating the death as suspicious and the visitor had phoned officers after they "saw something that concerned them".

Addressing the media on Thursday, the senior officer said police were in the "early stages of the investigation" and could not confirm how long the woman had been dead for.

While Insp Ahearn would not comment on the specifics of the crime scene, sources have described it to the Bulletin as "gruesome".

Max Beever is under police guard in a Gold Coast hospital. - Photo Supplied

A neighbour made the nightmare discovery at a Varsity Lakes home. Pics Adam Head

It's understood an axe was found at the property, but police are still probing whether it was involved in the woman's death.

Insp Ahearn said initial inquiries with neighbours indicated no one had heard a disturbance at the house prior to emergency services being called.

He said police were appealing to the public for information.

Police and detectives outside the house in Varsity Lakes where the body of a 82 year old female was found. Picture: Tertius Pickard

" … We would ask any person who was present in Gerona Circuit here during the day (on Thursday), who might have heard anything suspicious, to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers," Insp Ahearn said.

One neighbour said she was "totally spun out" and "completely shocked" to hear of Mrs Beever's death.

"I just can't believe it, this is the sort of street where everyone says hello," she said.

Another neighbour said the pair were a "very private couple".

Kamen Nepia, who lives three doors up from where Mrs Beever was found, said she and her family would always "wave" to the couple as they went past.

"They always had the garage open and were sitting in there. Like typical old people they were always fussing over their house," she said.

Anyone with any information to assist investigators is urged to contact police immediately.

