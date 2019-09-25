Menu
TRAGIC: The victim is believed to have crashed late on Monday night, but wasn't found until Tuesday morning.
TRAGIC: The victim is believed to have crashed late on Monday night, but wasn't found until Tuesday morning. Rae Wilson
IDENTIFIED: Fatal motorbike crash victim named

Dominic Elsome
by
25th Sep 2019 11:57 AM
THE man killed in a tragic motorcycle accident near a Somerset town has been identified.

Garth Hanks, of Regency Downs, was killed in a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Lowood-Minden Road at Coolana.

Police were called to the location yesterday after the 42-year-old, was located beside his motorcycle at around 10.45am on Tuesday morning by a member of the public.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist found dead by road morning after crash

Preliminary information indicates he was travelling south along Lowood-Minden Road sometime between 8.15pm and 10.00pm on Monday night, when he left the road and crashed down a gully.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

