Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Entertainment

MKR contestant slammed for ‘fat-shaming’

Jess and Emma have already clashed with rival team Roula and Rachael on My Kitchen Rules.
Jess and Emma have already clashed with rival team Roula and Rachael on My Kitchen Rules.
by Bronte Coy

MY KITCHEN Rules is off to a fiery start, with two teams immediately facing off against each other and throwing insults.

During Monday night's season premiere, Italian brothers Josh and Nic were tasked with running the first Italian restaurant.

But most of the action was happening outside the kitchen, with sisters Jess and Emma quickly clashing with best friends Roula and Rachael.

It was clear there'd be drama from the outset, with Jess describing herself as "a horrible stuck-up b*tch" and Roula claiming people called her "a psycho".

After meeting their rivals, Rachael was quick to comment on their appearances during her piece to camera.

"I think that Jess and Emma are meant to be on the Real Housewives Of Sydney. Or maybe Botched," she sniped.

My Kitchen Rules, or Real Housewives?
My Kitchen Rules, or Real Housewives?

Meanwhile, Emma threw back a barb when she discovered Rachael also worked in real estate - but in a more junior position than her.

"Oh, admin? I'm a general manager. We don't have anything in common," she said.

Roula and Rachael didn’t hold back.
Roula and Rachael didn’t hold back.

But the real fireworks started after the entree of dumplings and gorgonzola sauce was served.

Despite the majority of the group praising the dish, Roula announced that she couldn't "stomach" it - and that she doesn't eat fried food because she "likes to look good".

Jess and Emma weren't impressed.

"To say that you can't stomach something is pretty brutal," Jess told her, adding that if it was her home, "I'd pick you up out of the chair and throw you out".

Roula snapped back: "Sorry, sister, but if I don't like something I will return it and if I can't stomach it I will verbalise it. I could not stomach it."

Later, Roula told the camera she didn't understand the other team's issue.

"Why do you want to start a beef with us? Because you're jealous? Because you like this dress and I'm like you wish you could fit in it?"

Meanwhile on Twitter, viewers were quick to criticise both teams.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

My Kitchen Rules continues at 7.30pm tonight on Seven.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  channel 7 fat shaming goat mkr

Pensioner sentenced over $9000 Oxycodone deals

Pensioner sentenced over $9000 Oxycodone deals

A PENSIONER who supplemented his pension by selling his pain pills received a jail sentence for his offending.

Husband 'was dying for help' to end the terminal pain

ASSISTANCE: Liz Whitton is calling for voluntary euthanasia laws after she watched her husband die a painful death.

Glenn Whitton toyed with the thought of taking his own life.

QLD WEATHER: Temps to drop by almost 10C with cool change

Ruby Cummins, 12, from Uki cools off at Snapper Rocks. Picture: Nigel Hallett

The cooler weather will coincide with potential showers

Shop staff wise to mum's car seat antics

Ipswich Police Station and Courthouse.

The new offence was "a deliberate deceitful act'

Local Partners

premium_icon Married at First Sight: ‘No man has lasted three dates’

BRISBANE bikini model and upcoming Married At First Sight star Davina Rankin says being picky when it comes to men doesn’t make her shallow.

MOVIE REVIEW: Chastain shines in Molly’s Game

Jessica Chastain stars as Molly Bloom in Molly’s Game, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. Picture: Supplied

Jessica Chastain stars in Aaron Sorkin's gripping drama.

Winslet’s ‘bitter regrets’ over Allen

ACTRESS Kate Winslet expressed regret

Actress has regret at working with someone in light of the anti-sexual abuse...

THE PARENT TRAP: Groom blindsided by secret child

MAFS groom Dean isn’t super jazzed about being trapped into parenthood.

TOXIC bachelor on Married At First Sight has been left reeling.

How do Married at First Sight ‘experts’ get it so wrong?

Channel 9's Married At First Sight 2018 Contestants. Dean. Pic: Effi Cohen - Supplied by Channel 9

THE words ‘social experiment’ and ‘marriage’ shouldn’t go together.

What's On TV: Twisty Netflix series is a sci-fi spectacle

Are you ready to enter another world?

FOR lovers of reality TV, this is the week they’ve been waiting for.

Bruno Mars robs Kendrick and Jay-Z at Grammys

Bruno Mars accepts the award for record of the year for "24K Magic" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Bruno Mars has beaten Kendrick Lamar to the top Grammy Award.