ICYS is vital to health, wellbeing of youth

LEFT: Members from ICYS at last year's Day for Daniel Walk in Ipswich. This is just one cause which the not-for-profit group throws their support behind. Contributed

THE doors at ICYS Ipswich Community Youth Service are always open for families and young people in need.

The not-for-profit community-based organisation has been supporting Ipswich residents for more than three decades.

As the need for assistance continues to grow, ICYS has also expanded to the Somerset and Lockyer Valley regions as well as parts of the Scenic Rim.

By using facts and figures released in their 2016/17 annual report, we can report on how vital the service is to the Ipswich and surrounding communities and shine a light on how many people turn to ICYS in their time of need.

The range of services which ICYS provides is crucial, highly regarded and for many, life-saving.

From youth support and referrals to school-based programs, housing and homelessness, community development, employment and training, as well as activities and events, its 18 staff and dedicated volunteers are there to help empower young people to assist them make positive choices and decisions for their future.

The statistics are staggering and even a little heartbreaking, especially when you consider how many young people come knocking on the door simply because they have no close family or friends to lean on for support.

At the launch of Child Protection Week awards (from left) Cr Sheila Ireland, Ipswich Community Youth Service manager Amanda Margerison and Sergeant Nadine Webster. David Nielsen

ICYS service manager Amanda Margerison said while it was difficult to see an increase in the number of people reaching out, she was proud of how much the organisation was able to accomplish in the past 12 months.

"For an organisation of ICYS' size, the sheer number of children and young people our staff impact each year is staggering.

"My amazing team of 18 staff engaged more than 3500 children and young people in the 2016/17 financial year, including more than 1800 who were directly supported to address a presenting need, whether through brief intervention support or intensive case management support," she said.

"From a funding and program perspective, the 2016/17 year was the most stable year ICYS has experienced in five years.

"As an organisation we had emerged from the devastating funding cuts made by the previous Queensland Government from 2012-14 and we were reaping the awards of implementing six new funding contracts in the previous financial year which resulted in a 200 per cent staffing increase and almost double the previous year's income.

"Overall, I believe it was a successful year based on the positive outcomes that we provided for our young people."

ICYS funding declined from more than $1.2 million in 2011/12 to about $650,000 in 2014/15.

The funds increased dramatically in 2015/16 when the funding was once again about $1.2 million due to an increase in government contracts from the Federal Government and the newly elected State Government.

The organisation recorded a funding high last year, rising well above the $1.2 million mark for a record funding year.

When you break down the statistics outlined in the annual report, this is what you will find:

Youth Support Services:

The organisation's Regional Youth Support Service and Youth Intake Referral and Information Service provide assistance under the youth support services.

These services are targeted directly at young people aged 12-18 and provide information, referral, support and intensive case management assistance across Ipswich.

ICYS youth support services have four key areas to assist young people, including connecting to positive family support, get a job or engage in education or training, lead a healthy and violence-free life and have a safe and stable place to live.

In the 2016/17 financial year, YARI, staffed only 16.5 hours a week, supported 248 young people aged between 12-18 across Ipswich.

A total of 59 people received face-to-face support and 189 were indirectly supported - which is assistance provided to support a young person via a third party, for example a parent or support worker, and who is seeking information to support a young person they know.

The percentage of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander young people directly supported by the YARI program was 14 per cent.

The Regional Youth Support Service (RYSS):

This program is staffed by three workers who are based in the ICYS regional office in Lowood.

They support young people aged 12-18 in the Somerset and Lockyer Valley regions.

In the 2016/17 financial year, the RYSS program assisted 204 young people.

A total of 138 were directly supported while 66 were indirectly supported with case management assistance, and 66 were indirectly supported.

The percentage of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander young people directly supported through RYSS was 25 per cent.

Youth Housing and Support Program:

The Youth Housing and Support Program (YHAS) works to provide case management, support and accommodation to young people aged 16-25 who are homeless or who experience housing difficulties that place them at risk of homelessness.

YHAS assisted 716 individuals in 2016/17.

207 people accepted and took part in case management support to address their housing barriers and explore and obtain an immediate and/or long-term housing solution.

404 people were provided information and referral directly or indirectly via a third party.

73 people were accommodated in ICYS's five temporary supported accommodation properties over the year, including 41 children aged eight and under.

76 per cent of families accommodated in an ICYS property had at least one member of their family identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander.

Youth Support Co-ordinator Program (YSC):

The YSC program supports students in years 10, 11 and 12 who are at risk of disengaging from school to address barriers to engagement and to assist with the transition to further education or training.

ICYS has been delivering the YSC program since 1997 with partner schools in the region.

In 2016/17, their partner schools were Ipswich State High School, Redbank Plains State High School, Woodcrest State Secondary College, Springfield Central State High School and Centenary State High School.

During the 2016/17 financial year, ICYS' YSC program supported 1930 young people across the five schools.

279 were directly supported.

63 were indirectly supported.

36 young people took part in group work projects delivered by a YSC worker.

1552 took part in multiple YSC-led projects.

Get Set for Work Program:

ICYS was successful in securing funding under the Queensland Government's Skilling Queenslanders For Work initiative.

Get Set for Work aims to provide young people aged 15-19 with nationally recognised training in a community-based setting, including job-readiness skilling and support to address barriers to gaining employment.

It is a fun program with the core aim of upskilling young people and assisting them retain a job.

As part of the program, ICYS co-ordinated the delivery of certificate two courses with TAFE Queensland Ipswich team members.

There were three intakes in 2016/17:

Lowood: Certificate 2 in hospitality.

Ipswich: Certificate 2 in kitchen operations, delivered between July to November 2016 and then again in May to June 2017.

72 per cent of enrolled participants completed a certificate 2 in hospitality or a certificate 2 in kitchen operations.

50 per cent of enrolled participants gained employment, further training and/or a return to school outcome.

Student Welfare Worker Program:

The Student Welfare Worker Program at ICYS has staff based in two partner schools, Ipswich West State School and Goodna Special School, supporting their existing support teams to engage with and provide support to eligible students and families.

Initiatives and collaborations:

ICYS initiatives and collaborative events are activities run to meet an identified need in the community or to raise awareness and are often run alongside their community partners.

These include:

Youth Homelessness Matters Day SleepOut and Community Breakfast.

Various fundraisers including Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.

Child Protection Week symposiums.

Child Protection Week gala dinner and awards presentation.

Ipswich Day for Daniel community walk.

Community Safety Forums.

YSC Scholarship.

Braking the Cycle driving programs in Lowood and Laidley.

Regional Youth Mental Health Forum.

ICYS Young Parents Playgroup.

ICYS YSC Student Conference.