Subscribe
Icy again for Ipswich as city wakes to freezing low

Greg Osborn
by
19th Jul 2019 10:53 AM
TODAY marks six days in a row of sub zero mornings for Ipswich with the city waking to a freezing -1.2C at 6.53am.

This comes after a string of cold starts stretching back to Sunday's -0.5C and including -3.2C on Monday, -1.2C on Tuesday, -0.5C on Wednesday and yesterday's -0.5C.

Fortunately for residents it was not as cold as the July record low of -4.8C.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology this cold spell is due to a large, slow-moving high pressure system over the Great Australian Bight, which is expected to weaken in the coming days.

"Looking ahead to the weekend any beyond, minimums will start to climb," Meteorologist David Crock said. "More onshore winds will bring a bit more moisture which will see the lows creep above 5C with increasing cloud cover."

Maximums are forecast to linger above 25C until Thursday, which is slightly above the monthly average of 21.3C.

The perfect temperatures aside, the bad news is the ongoing drought with the area recording an average of just 7.2mm so far for July.

"This is well below the monthly average of 37mm, only about 20 per cent of the total at the moment," Crock said.

The best chance of rain will be on Monday, with a slight chance of shower.

cold weather drought freezing temperatures ipswich weather rainfall forecast
Ipswich Queensland Times

