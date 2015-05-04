IPSWICH FESTIVAL: List of road closures

THE Ipswich Festival has begun and there are a number of road closures around the city as part of the celebrations.

Here's a full list of road closures for Saturday when the Parade of Light will make its way down Brisbane St and through the city's centre.

Ipswich Festival runs until May 14 and Saturday's events include the Ipswich Festival Parade and the Ipswich Festival Street Concert.

Find out more about the Ipswich Festival here, including a 'what's on' calendar for each day.

Road closures for Saturday, May 6

Shoulder Closure 6am - 11am

Darling St East (Waghorn St to Ellenborough St)

Ellenborough St (Darling St East to Bremer St)

Full Road Closure 11am - 9pm

Darling St East (Waghorn St to Ellenborough St)

Ellenborough St (Brisbane St to Bremer St)

West St (Darling St East to Martin St)

Waghorn St (Limestone St to Brisbane St)

Full Road Closures 11am Saturday 6 May to 2am Sunday 7 May

Ellenborough St (Limestone St to Brisbane St)

Waghorn St (Darling St East to Brisbane St)

Brisbane St (Burnett St to Bell St)

Full Road Closures 8pm Saturday 6 May to 2am Sunday 7 May

Ellenborough St (Darling St East to Brisbane St)

Brisbane St (Waghorn St to Bell St)

Full Road Closure 6pm - 7.30pm

Bell St

Bremer St (Bell St to Ellenborough St)

Lane Closure 6pm - 7.30pm

Mansfield Place