Icons of Western Front battle return home

THE Menin Gate Lions - statues gifted by Belgium to the AWM following the First World War - have been returned on loan to Brussels thanks to one of Air Force's C-17A Globemasters.

The iconic lions, past which thousands of Australian and other allied forces marched on their way to the Belgian battlefields of the Western Front, have been returned to their original home in the city of Ypres in time for WWI commemorations.

AWM director Dr Brendan Nelson said the powerful bond between Australia and Belgium, forged in the service and sacrifice of those who walked through the Menin Gate on the way to the front, has been honoured.

"The lions will arrive in time for Anzac Day and stand sentry once again as Flanders and Australia remember the cataclysm that was the First World War,” he said.

"They will act as a reminder of the price paid by so many in battles in which many thousands of Allied soldiers perished.”