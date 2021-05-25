Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Who's laughing now? The meme creators getting rich off NFTs
News

Iconic YouTube video sells for $980k

by Will Feuer, New York Post
25th May 2021 7:06 PM

The iconic YouTube video "Charlie bit my finger" has sold as a non-fungible token for over $US760,000 ($A980,000) - becoming the latest piece of internet history to cash in on the NFT craze.

It's unclear who won the auction, which took place on CharlieBitMe.com, but a bidding war between users "3fmusic" and "mememaster" sent the price soaring, before 3fmusic ultimately won out for $US760,999 ($A980,000).

The YouTube video, which has been watched more than 880 million times since it was posted in 2007, will be deleted from the site, the family behind the video previously told the Post.

"NFTs is the new thing," star of the video Charlie Davies-Carr, now 14, said in an interview last week with the Post from the family home in Marlow, England, about 30 miles from London.

"When we posted, YouTube was the new thing, but now NFTs is the exciting new thing."

 

NFTs are digital assets that represent ownership of virtual items like art and sports memorabilia, acting as a certificate of authenticity. Ownership of NFTs is recorded on a blockchain network, which supports cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ether.

Charlie and brother Harry, now 17, aren't alone in their efforts to cash in on their early internet fame. Others, including the so-called Disaster Girl, have turned their pieces of internet history into NFTs and sold them at staggering prices.

The pieces of digital art, from memes and videos to virtual homes, have fetched eye-popping prices at auctions in recent months. The movement has caught so much attention that major, centuries-old auction houses like Sotheby's and Christie's have now sold NFTs.

"We were one of the first to embrace YouTube and we're being one of the first to embrace NFT's and cryptos," Howard Davies-Carr, Charlie and Harry's father who recorded and posted the original video when his sons were 1 and 3, told the Post last week.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Iconic YouTube video sells for $980k

More Stories

editors picks entertainment youtube

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australian Supercross Championship set for Ipswich

        Premium Content Australian Supercross Championship set for Ipswich

        News Ipswich looks set to host the opening round of the Australian Supercross Championship, which will result in about 6000 tonnes of dirt being trucked onto the home ground...

        Tributes pour in for beloved postman after tractor tragedy

        Premium Content Tributes pour in for beloved postman after tractor tragedy

        News Family and community members have remembered a beloved postman after he was killed...

        Unit developer’s extension bid granted

        Premium Content Unit developer’s extension bid granted

        News The developer behind approved plans to build eight units in Rosewood’s main street...

        Fighter jets on show in training exercises this week

        Premium Content Fighter jets on show in training exercises this week

        News Ipswich residents have been warned to expect aircraft noise this week as training...