Iconic traders get set for new Ipswich mall home

EXCITED: Dimmeys store manager Kerry Hall puts together shelves inside the refurbished new store in the Ipswich Mall which will open on May 2.

TWO iconic retailers in the Ipswich Mall are set to relocate and move into new premises in the mall itself.

Though just moving 100m, Dimmeys store manager Kerry Hall and long-time pharmacist Bob Slater are enthused by the move and upcoming transformation of Ipswich City Square.

The Dimmeys team is right now refurbishing their new store in the old Harvey Norman premises ahead of a May 2 opening while Mr Slater will move at the end of May to a new Terry White Chemmart pharmacy near the entrance to the former Harvey Norman arcade.

Bob Slater's new Terry White Chemmart is on the move. Rob Williams

The current premises of both businesses will be demolished when work starts in several months on the reconstruction of the new CBD.

Discount variety store Dimmeys is closed now but will open on May 2 with a 3000 square metre store, while Mr Slater's pharmacy will relocate a the end of May.

Ms Hall said her team had experienced "lots of work and little sleep” in preparation for the move.

"We are really excited,” she said.

"There is a new vision and a new exciting look for the store with new stock.

"The mall is going places in a good way and we will be hoping to stay here for a long time.

" Everyone is helping each other and the customers can't wait for us to open.

"We have an awesome team who are all helping. The juniors have stepped up and come in during their holidays and we have team members from other stores who are pitching in.”

Mandy Andersen and Sandra Lewis stock shelves in the new location for Dimmeys in the former Harvey Norman store. Rob Williams

There was a real sense of excitement as Mr Slater spoke about his move.

"We are moving up the mall and under the cinemas, where the memorabilia shop used to be,” Mr Slater said.

"We are going to be Terry White Chemmart and we will be the first concept store in Queensland.

"It is going to be a brand new store and nice and bright and shiny.

"We are taking a bigger space, about 40 per cent bigger. and we have just got the plans through.

"It is costing a lot of money and I am determined that Ipswich gets the best.”

"The town is going to be rejuvenated and we are going to get everything back in Ipswich as it should be,” he said.

"It looks like being the end of May when we move because pharmacies are very strongly regulated and there's a lot of paperwork.

"They will build the brand new store and we will move in over a weekend.

"So many of our customers are happy and interested in what is happening and we have even had customers offer to help us move.”

Pharmacist Bob Slater, with his son Todd, is delighted about his upcoming relocation in the mall. Rob Williams

Mr Slater's son Todd, also a pharmacist, will be taking a half share in the business.

"It is a family business and I have been in Ipswich since 1979,” Mr Slater said.

"Ipswich has done a lot for us so we are putting back.

"The council has been terrific and is helping us.”

Ipswich City Properties chairman Cr Paul Tully said the relocation of the iconic stores and the upcoming start on the redevelopment of the mall was a sign that it was all systems go.

"This is an exciting start to the redevelopment of the mall area and tangible evidence of our $150 million commitment to the revamp of the Ipswich CBD,” he said.

"It is going to be a difficult time over the next two and a half years but we are confident that with the traders working with us we will get an outcome that will be beneficial to traders and the jewel in the crown of the Ipswich CBD.”

The council is committed to keeping communication lines open with CBD traders

"We had a meeting a couple of weeks ago and what we are endeavouring to do is keep them fully up to date with each step of the redevelopment program,” Cr Tully said.

"We want to work together to get the best possible outcome.”