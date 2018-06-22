Popular takeaway reopens after eight month renovation

(L-R) Steve, Thuy and Long Thai have run Eastern Heights Fish and Chips for over 15 years and locals have responded in droves

IPSWICH'S hunger for fish and chips continues to grow, and fans of a long standing takeway will rejoice as an old favourite reopened the doors this week.

For 15 years the Thai family has run the Eastern Heights Fish & Chips shop on Cemetery Road, and after a decade and half, it was long overdue for a tune up.

The family closed the door for a planned six months, which ended up being eight as the entire building was gutted and rebuilt in a huge renovation.

A proud family business run by Nam and Thuy Thai along with sons Long (20) and Steve (26), the eatery has expanded its range to include growing demand at takeaways for Asian food, homemade burgers and salads.

Long Thai with his mum Thuy run Eastern Heights Fish and Chips Darren Hallesy

Luckily one thing hasn't changed, and that is their famous Chicken Schnitzel, which was selling like hot cakes when the Queensland Times paid a visit.

The family originally moved here from Vietnam, and since he was just five years old, Long Thai has known nothing but life with a fish and chip shop. Today he and his brother Steve work alongside their parents in the business, and have noticed a groundswell of support in the last week from the local community.

"A few local residents have been sharing on social media that we've reopened, which has been really nice," Long said. "It's brought in lots of new customers and the old customers have returned, happy to see us open again after eight months of renovations.

"We thought the shop was looking really old, with vinyl floors for example, and we thought it needed a new, modern look.

Who doesn't love the hot box? Eastern Heights Fish and Chips is full with treats. Darren Hallesy

"So we demolished the whole interior, built it up from scratch, and me, my dad and eldest brother helped come up with the layout. We have a brand new freezer and a cold room, tiled floors, digital TV's for the menus...it looks modern now. Plus we're introducing a couple of new things too like salads because people like things to see things that are 'fresh'."

While Long doesn't claim to have the best Schnitty in Ipswich, it is something that the family takes great pride in.

"Our schnitzels have always sold well here, it's our best seller. My dad gets up early in the morning and prepares them fresh. People tell us they like the fact that our schnitzels are big, they fly out the door.

"We've also worked on the house at the back of the shop too, so now it's fair to say the whole block has been renovated," Mr Thai said.

Eastern Heights Fish & Chips is on Cemetary Road, Eastern Heights