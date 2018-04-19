Menu


Darrell Eastlake dead at 75

19th Apr 2018 8:27 AM

ICONIC Australian sports broadcaster Darrell Eastlake has died aged 75.

Channel Nine reported the former Wide World of Sports commentator passed away on Thursday morning at a nursing home on the NSW central coast after a battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Eastlake was a larger-than-life personality who called rugby league matches and F1 races, among other sports. He worked in TV and radio for more than 40 years and has been fighting Alzheimer's and emphysema for the past eight years.

 

Speaking in 2016, Eastlake's wife Julie detailed the tragic toll his illness had taken on both of them.

"It's been so hard for me to tell him he can't come home," Mrs Eastlake told Channel Nine's A Current Affair.

"If he falls I can't pick him up - and he has fallen so many times.

"He gets very down because he thinks he's forgotten, but he's not forgotten, he's really and truly not.

"I do a lot of crying when I leave the nursing home.

"I sit here and say to myself, 'where's my man gone?'"

Eastlake's excitement and booming commentary made him a favourite among sports fans and he was the voice of State of Origin games in the 1980s and early 1990s.

