'First ever for Ipswich': More than 1000 to face marathon test

Announcing the launch of the Greater Springfield Marathon from left, organiser Maria Becis, sponsor Steve Hodgson of McGrath Springfield, Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli, and sponsor Tracey Caruana of McGrath Springfield. David Nielsen

IT'S the exciting new sporting event set to put Ipswich on the map.

The McGrath Springfield Greater Springfield Marathon Festival was officially launched yesterday and organisers are expecting to see more than 1000 runners turn out for the inaugural event.

Run 2 Give Foundation is the marathon's official organiser and director Maria Becis said she was excited to bring the new event to the region.

"We organise other events around Queensland and this is our third event which we do to raise funds for various charities," Ms Becis said.

"The feedback regarding this event has been phenomenal, really positive and we're looking to grow it over the next couple of years to 5000 runners and definitely looking to be here for the long-term.

"It's also a good event in that it's a couple of weeks out from the Gold Coast Marathon which attracts 30,000 people, so a lot of people have said they are coming here to do their training for that event."

The Greater Springfield Marathon Festival will include a 42km marathon, 35km, 28km, 21km half marathon, 14km, 7km fun run and a kid's 1km fun run.

McGrath Springfield principal Steve Hodgson said he decided to get involved as he thought it would be a great way to give back to the community.

"I met Maria through the Great South Run and through my work in the Springfield Runners Group and for us health and fitness in the community and giving back is really important," Mr Hodgson said.

"I think this will probably be one of the biggest events the area has ever seen and as far as I'm aware it's the first marathon in Ipswich which is fantastic."

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said the event would be held at the perfect time of year for the running season.

"I think this will be great for attracting runners and ultimately it's the sort of event that over the years will become a really important, prominent part of the running calender each year."

The Greater Springfield Marathon Festival is on Sunday, June 10 at 6:30am.

For more information visit the event website.