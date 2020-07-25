Menu
Iconic lollies released in Oak milk flavour

25th Jul 2020

 

 

A party mix favourite is getting a flavour makeover that's sure to excite the young and old.

Allen's Milk Bottles are being released in new Oak milk flavours and are set to hit supermarket shelves sometime in the next month.

The flavours include Oak-inspired iced coffee, a chocolate and malt blend, and strawberry. The new Milk Bottles will be sold as standalone bags of lollies.

The bagged lollies will be available some time in late August to early September and will retail for $2.99 a packet.

Allen's and Oak collaborated on new products earlier this year, releasing a range of three flavoured milks inspired by the company's classic sweets.

In April, Oak released milks in Allen's Fantales, Allen's Pineapples and Nestle Peppermint Crisp flavourings.

