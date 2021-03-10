Iconic Fernvale horse event secures overwhelming nominations

Fernvale will be inundated with cattle, horses and hriders later this month with the return of the Fernvale Golden Stirrup Campdraft.

After last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, a staggering 1250 competitor nominations have been received for the 700 first-round runs in the maiden, novice and open events.

Held at the Banks Creek Road arena, the historic country sporting event has been run since 1947.

Given riders and spectators missed out in 2020, Fernvale Campdraft Association Secretary, Pam Andrew, said there was even more anticipation for this year’s event.

“Our draft always has a wonderful friendly atmosphere with plenty of encouragement and camaraderie between competitors, committee members and the crowd,” Mrs Andrew said.

“The Fernvale Draft is a much-loved weekend for our local rural community, and we will be serving food and drinks all weekend, with plenty of room for spectators to watch all the action.”

Riders at the 2017 campdraft. PHOTO: Supplied

Mrs Andrew said the incredible number of entrants reflected a broader trend of the sport’s growing popularity in the southeast Queensland region.

“Campdrafting is a wonderful family sport, as children as young as eight right up to experienced riders well into their 70s can all enjoy competing,” Mrs Andrew said.

“Particularly in this region, campdrafting has become incredibly popular and it’s always a challenge for local committees to try and include as many entrants as possible.”

Mrs Andrew said the Cutout Shootout, a Saturday night event with free entry for spectators, was always a sure-fire hit with the crowd.

Run under lights, the competition highlights the athleticism and natural instinct of stock horses, and the sheer talent and determination of riders controlling cattle under pressure.

Drafters waiting at the 70th Fernvale Campdraft at Fernvale showgrounds. PHOTO: Gatton Star.

“Even for experienced campdrafters, this particular cut out is always a thrill to see as it involves the best in our sport going head-to-head; the crowd can’t help but cheer the horses and competitors on,” Mrs Andrew said.

The traditional campdraft runs get underway at 6am on Saturday with the Mick Storey Memorial Maiden Draft, Brice Trailers Open Draft, and Junior and Juvenile events.

Then, on Sunday, competitors will be back at it with the Gillco Drilling Novice Draft.

For anyone new to the sport, Mrs Andrew recommended spectating the Open Finals on Sunday afternoon as this was a competition with the highest calibre of horse-and-rider teams.

Given the size of the competition, committee members are hard at work organising the logistics of the draft, which will include trucking in more than 1000 head of cattle to the Fernvale Campdraft Grounds.

Fernvale Campdraft Association President Joel Hill made a special mention to thank the event’s growing list of sponsors.

“We are incredibly grateful for our sponsors, hardworking committee members and volunteers, because without them, we will not have a draft,” Mr Hill said.

“We are also thankful for our stock donors, especially given the price of cattle at the moment, they are donating a very expensive animal all for the benefit of our sport and the local community.

“We are a friendly bunch here at Fernvale, and we are eager to welcome anyone who is interested in watching our sport.”

For more information, visit the Fernvale Campdraft Facebook page.