Rivers among seven Ipswich chain stores facing closure

ONE of the city's favourite suppliers of thongs, cargo shorts and socks could be about to close.

The Rivers store at Ipswich Riverlink is under threat as managing company Speciality Fashion Group prepares to close 300 of its 1,019 stores nation wide by 2020.

The company operates stores across the Katies, Millers, City Chic and Rivers portfolio and there are plans in place to reduce its retail footprint nation-wide amid declining sales and increased competition.

If the seven shops the company operates in Ipswich are among the 300 operating at a loss, they will be gone within three years.

There are Katies stores at Redbank Plaza and Springfield Orion, Millers is located at Riverlink, Booval, Brassall and Redbank Plaza and there is a pop-up City Chic store at Riverlink.

Known for its bulk, cheap and highly accessible fashion alternatives, Rivers has been a prominent feature a Riverlink for many years while other womens' fashion stores, Katies and Millers, have taken up prime location at suburban Ipswich shopping centres.

Chairwoman Anne McDonald told shareholders at the annual general meeting on Tuesday the company would reduce their store network to 700 in 2020.

"We are targeting an optimised store network of around 700 stores in 2020 compared to the current 1,000-plus stores," she said.

"We continue to pursue cost management initiatives and business simplification by integrating shared service functions into the brands. In the first quarter of the 2018 financial year, we have reduced costs by around $3.6 million through a leaner support office."

The company posted a full-year 2017 loss nearly quadruple the prior year to $8.39m.

CEO Gary Perlstein told shareholders online sales accounted for 10.4% of total revenue, and online sales are continuing to increase across all brands.

