Iconic event set to smash fundraising record

IT'S one of the region's most popular charity events and this year it aims to smash all previous records to raise vital funds for those in need.

The Greater Springfield Ball is in its 11th year and this year's Nautical but Nice theme is gunning to beat the $70,000 raised for the Mater Foundation last year to support them in their research and purchasing of essential medical equipment.

The Mater Foundation has been a beneficiary of the ball for close to 10 years and CEO Nigel Harris said he was grateful for every cent they had received over that time.

"The beauty of the support through the ball is that it allows us to support local projects like the gamma-probe which we bought for Mater Springfield last year to enhance the services provided to local patients, particularly those being treated for breast cancer,” Mr Harris said.

"We have focused very much on a local frame of reference, but that said, a broader sphere of support for us is research, so where we support research, people in Springfield will obviously benefit from that, along with others.

"We haven't made a decision on what we will use the funds for this year, that still needs to be addressed, but from our perspective we're just so grateful for the support of Springfield Land Corporation and continue to be thrilled to partner and be a beneficiary of this event.”

The event originally started as a street party to celebrate the opening of Sinnathamby Boulevard but quickly grew so popular it made it difficult to continue to hold the party on the street and it was moved to Brookwater.

The ball is now in such demand the 200 tickets to the event have already sold out and Springfield Land Corporation directing manager, Raynuha Sinnathamby said she hoped anyone who managed to secure a ticket would throw a few coins to the Mater Foundation and help make it the most successful event yet.

"It's shaping up to be a great night so we're all really looking forward to it,” Ms Sinnathamby said.

"In the past we used to work with Ipswich City Council to host the event and always chose a charity to donate the funds to, but when it became clear Mater would be becoming a part of this corridor, we decided to work with them and they are now our official charity.”

In line with the nautical themed event, Orion Escape Travel has generously donated a three-night comedy cruise to be auctioned off on the night and Escape Travel manager Nikki Rochford said she was certain it would be a hit with the crowd.

"This is the first time we've been involved and we decided to support the event with our cruise because we want to support local events and because we have the capacity to do so,” Mrs Rochford said.

"We have donated a three-night comedy cruise for two, so there isn't any stopping anywhere at sea, they just hop on the boat for a couple of nights and enjoy the facilities.

"The cruise is on the P&O The Dawn which was refurbished earlier this year, so there are new dining options and the ship has been decked out and all the meals and entertainment will be included, so all they have to worry about is their drinks on board.”

The Greater Springfield Ball will be held on Saturday, November 18 at the Brookwater Golf and Country Club with all proceeds going to the Mater Foundation.