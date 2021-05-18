Menu
Tiffany Jape and her daughter serve up strawberry sundaes at Ipswich Show.
Tiffany Jape and her daughter serve up strawberry sundaes at Ipswich Show.
Community

Iconic dessert makes its Ipswich Show debut

kaitlyn smith
16th May 2021 10:00 AM
FANS of The Ekka's iconic strawberry sundae have been treated to a tasty surprise on arrival at the Ipswich Show.

The famous dessert, responsible for mass line-ups across Brisbane annually, made its long-awaited debut t0 this weekend's three-day event.

Member of Ipswich City Rotary Club Tiffany Jape said the dessert came to be on offer after local demand boomed.

READ MORE: Wine savant nabs five awards at Ipswich show

"The Ipswich Show Society had a vision to bring the strawberry sundaes to the show and we were really eager to help make that a reality," Ms Jape said.

"This is our first year of doing the strawberry sundaes at the Ipswich Show.

The Ekka’s iconic strawberry sundae has made its way to the Ipswich Show. Pic: Tara Croser.
The Ekka's iconic strawberry sundae has made its way to the Ipswich Show. Pic: Tara Croser.

"It is an icon for the Ekka and we're hoping to make it just as iconic for Ipswich as well."

Ungermann Brothers have supplied the all-natural ice cream, while the Morco Socials strawberries used are from the first batch of the Queensland season.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Thousands enjoy day two of Ipswich Show

A dollop of whipped cream and a juicy strawberry topping act as the final touches to the treat.

"It's a great way to showcase Ipswich produce but also wider Queensland produce as well," Ms Jape said.

Funds raised from sales will also be put to good use.

"The funds are actually being raised to go toward the Ipswich community," she said.

Show attendees are flocking to the Strawberry Sundae stand.
Show attendees are flocking to the Strawberry Sundae stand.

"The Rotary Club, we do a lot of work with domestic violence victims, as well as hospice and the Ipswich Hospital Foundation, there's heaps of different things we support.

"It's a great fundraising activity for us to support our community going further."

Fortunately, sunny skies all weekend have proved the perfect weather for an ice cream indulgence.

"Everybody's loved it, we've had lots of sales which is good," Ms Jape said.

"There's a great program for the show which has also drawn people in, we're really lucky to be positioned right in the middle of it all."

Show-goers can find the stand next to the entrance to the main arena.

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.

