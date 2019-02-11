Menu
The Big Barrel Winery at Maleny has permanently closed its doors.
The Big Barrel Winery at Maleny has permanently closed its doors.
Iconic Coast winery closes its doors for good

Ashley Carter
11th Feb 2019 12:30 PM
MYSTERY surrounds the closure of an iconic Sunshine Coast winery, as shocked customers continue to be turned away.

The unmissable barrel-shaped Maleny Mountain Wines showroom has closed, notifying customers by a sign in the window.

The Big Barrel has been an iconic hinterland destination, showcasing craft wines and brews to the local community for years.

 

Customers are being diverted to next door Live Foods Cafe when they arrive at the winery.
"The Big Barrel is permanently closed sorry," a sign in the front door reads.

The showroom was host to MacLeod Brewing Company and Maleny Mountain Wines.

The business reportedly closed late last year but visitors are still flocking to the winery on weekends, only to be turned around.

MacLeod Brewing Company has been contacted for comment.

