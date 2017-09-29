Iconic Australian comedian heads to Brookwater

Austen Tayshus will be performing at Brookwater Golf and Country Club next week.

HE'S known as one of Australia's most controversial comedians and now he's bringing his iconic show to Brookwater.

Austen Tayshus shot to fame in 1983 with his famous song, Australiana, which sold more than two hundred thousand copies and still holds the record for the highest selling Australian single ever.

To celebrate the song's 30th anniversary, Austen Tayshus is touring his highly acclaimed Australiana show and will be performing live as part of the Comedy Night at Brookwater Golf and Country Club next Friday.

General manager Graham Dale said the club looked forward to hosting the comedian and was certain it would be one of their most popular events to date.

"This is the third time we've held one of our comedy nights but the first time to host Austen Tayshus and I think it's going to be a really great night," Mr Dale said.

"The last comedy night we held was at the end of last year and was quite popular, so we wanted to put on something similar.

"Dinner will be available before the show, so people can make a night of it, but I would suggest this as an 18+ style of comedy, as it can be a little crude."

The Comedy Night at Brookwater featuring Austen Tayshus show will commence at 8pm with dinner available in the restaurant from 6pm.

Tickets cost $25 per person and can be purchased on 3814 5500 or events@brookwater.