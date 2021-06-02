Menu
News

Iconic Aussie brand’s new genderless range

Ellen Ransley
Ellen Ransley
2nd Jun 2021 10:28 AM | Updated: 11:46 AM

Iconic Australian clothing brand Bonds has released a “genderless” clothing line, tying in with international pride month, claiming “we can’t be truly comfy until everyone is”.

The new collection of jumpers, T-shirts, hoodies and tracksuit pants is available in neutral tones and a “genderless” size fit, as part of the Explorer outdoor range.

“As a brand for all Australians, we think it’s important to make everyone feel comfortable – and that starts with the first thing you put on in the morning,” Bonds said in a statement.

“We offer an assortment of genderless apparel options across our range so our customers can wear it their way.

“We recognise that the future is ‘genderful’ and want to allow our customers to express their gender and identity in whichever way is most comfortable.”

Bonds has released a new genderless range: ‘Our customers are at the heart of everything we do’.
Each item has a “relaxed fit” and can be worn by anyone, whether they identify as male, female, or non-binary.

“At the heart of everything we do is you,” Bonds said.

“No matter who you are, where you’re from, or what you stand for, we believe everyone deserves to be comfy.”

The genderless pullovers and hoodies are on sale for $49, down from $80.

The genderless range is on sale through the Bonds website.
The company has also shared information across its social media on how to support LGBTQIA+ this pride month. They are offering customers the option to donate $2 from any purchase to Minus18, a charity organisation that aims to improve the health and wellbeing of, and provide a safe environment for, same-sex attracted and gender-diverse youth.

Bonds previously released a genderless collection for pre-teens in 2018.

