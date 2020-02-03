Ice trucker off the road after being busted twice in a week

A TRUCK driver busted twice in a week with the drug ice in his system has been booted off the road.

The livelihood of professional driver Joe McPherson is now at risk, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Joseph James McPherson, 29, from Inglewood, pleaded guilty to driving a semi-trailer when the drug methylamphetamine was in his system on the Logan Motorway at Carole Park while on a Probationary licence on August 3, 2019; and driving a semi-trailer at Carbrook when the drug methylamphetamine was in his system on August 7.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said McPherson was driving a white Western Star prime-mover when intercepted at 9.45pm on the Logan Motorway.

He made admissions to recent drug use and his saliva tested positive to methylamphetamine, the court heard.

On August 7 he was intercepted in the prime-mover at 9.35am and taken to Redland Bay police station, where his saliva tested positive to methylamphetamine.

His lawyer told the court he was married with a baby and the sole income earner for his family.

McPherson had taken drugs at a time when he was mourning the death of his grandmother, and thought it would be out of his system by the time he drove.

The court was told McPherson recognised what he did was wrong.

Magistrate David Shepherd said the first offence was aggravated because McPherson was on a Probationary licence, and previously convicted of a similar offence in 2018.

He said his criminal history did him no service either, with his offending breaching a suspended jail sentence for drug possession.

“This conduct in light of your previous history is almost inconceivable as to why you would do this when you have a new child,” Mr Shepherd said.

Mr Shepherd said he knew the dynamics of drug addiction and that it was not a light switch (to stop).

Mr Shepherd said McPherson, as the sole money earner for his family, had put this in jeopardy through his actions.

He warned that if he failed to step-up and continued to offend he risked jail.

McPherson was fined $800 and his licence disqualified six months.

A three-month jail sentence suspended for 12 months imposed by Warwick Magistrates Court in May 2019 was extended in its operating period by four months.