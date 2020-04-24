Ice pipe probe into Eastern Freeway truck driver

Police are investigating whether the truck driver who crashed into and killed four police officers was on the drug ice.

The Herald Sun has been told by police sources that an ice pipe was found in the truck's cabin moments after the crash on the Eastern Freeway in Kew on Wednesday.

Mohinder Singh Bajwa was allegedly overheard to say: ''I was looking down in the cabin and I looked up and they were just there.''

He then blacked out.

Wednesday’s Eastern Freeway crash killed four Victoria Police officers. Picture: David Crosling. Picture: Mark Stewart

Analysis will continue on how the semi-trailer swerved across multiple lanes before ploughing into two police cars and mowing down the officers who were dealing with allegedly drug-affected Porsche driver Richard Pusey.

Investigators from the Homicide Squad and Major Collision Investigation Unit are probing whether Mr Singh Bajwa deliberately crashed into the police vehicles.

It is understood that is not the case but it has not yet been ruled out.

Mr Singh Bajwa, whose blood sample was taken in hospital following the fatal crash on Wednesday afternoon, remains in hospital.

Police have confirmed the father of two is still unfit to be interviewed and is expected to remain in hospital throughout Thursday.

Truck driver Mohinder Singh Bajwa

"The driver of the truck has been admitted to hospital. He is expected to remain in hospital for a number of days and is unfit to be interviewed at this time,'' Victoria Police said yesterday.

The blood sample taken from Mr Singh Bajwa has been analysed and police have been given the results, Mr Ashton said.

During a press conference this afternoon he said the truck driver - Mr Singh Bajwa - may be interviewed on Friday afternoon.

''The driver of the truck is in medical care at the hospital,'' he said.

''There's an opportunity to have him reassessed as we speak by our medical forensic officers.''

He said police investigators may be clear to interview the driver on Friday afternoon.

