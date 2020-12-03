‘Ice is evil and corrosive’: Magistrate’s dire warning

TWO young mums have been warned to stay off the ‘evil and corrosive’ drug ice by an Ipswich magistrate concerned about the health and wellbeing of both the women and their children.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella went straight to the broader issue, telling the women that ice and children “don’t go hand-in-hand”.

Riverview mum of four Denise Springall went before Ipswich Magistrates Court this week charged with driving when positive to both cannabis and methylamphetamine.

The court heard she was unable to explain why she would have had ice in her system.

Denise Jean Springall, 31, pleaded guilty to driving while drug positive to cannabis while on a probationary licence on September 7.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police intercepted Springall at Riverview.

She made admissions to drug use, and her saliva tested positive to both cannabis and methylamphetamine.

Denise Springall pleaded guilty to drug driving.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Springall was a single mother with four children.

“She instructs that she uses a lot less cannabis now than previously,” Mr Hoskin said.

Mr Hoskin said his instructions were that Springall had not knowingly taken ice, and that she may have ingested it unwittingly while in a room with others.

Despite this, she pleaded guilty to the offence.

“With four children the loss of her licence at Christmas will impact the family,” Mr Hoskin said.

Mr Kinsella said Springall has four convictions for offences of driving when drug positive.

“I’m concerned that both drugs were found in your saliva. Methylamphetamine is a schedule 1 drug and a corrosive evil drug,” he said.

“You are setting yourself up to come to the attention of the department of child safety.

“You should think it through long term and start fixing any drug issues.

“You can’t keep doing this.”

Mr Kinsella said his warning was intended to help motivate her.

Springall was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for 6 months.

In a separate and unrelated matter, Kylie Reed, a single mum, also went before the Magistrates Court charged with a drug driving offence.

Kylie Ann Reed, 32, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to driving positive to methylamphetamine when on a probationary licence at Brassall on October 16.

Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police intercepted her driving a Holden Commodore at 11.30pm on a Friday night.

Reed admitted recent drug use and her saliva tested positive to methylamphetamine.

“It was a stupid decision. I’d recently lost my grandmother and did what I did,” Reed told the court.

Mr Kinsella warned Reed that using such drugs would likely impact on the care of her child saying – “methylamphetamine and raising children don’t go hand-in-hand”.

“Get that situation under control. You should know how bad methylamphetamine is for you. It is a corrosive drug,” Mr Kinsella said.

Reed was convicted and fined $600, and disqualified from driving for three months.