Ice-fuelled clown robber: 'Thank you, have a good night'

BRANDISHING a rifle, with his face hidden under a clown mask, a teenage bandit robbed an Ipswich hotel worker in front of patrons as a quick way to pay off his drug debts.

After bagging $3,180, he was heard to say "thank you, have a good night" to the terrified woman before fleeing the hotel.

The clown bandit had used the drug ice before committing the robbery.

Appearing in the dock of the Ipswich District Court the bandit, minus the clown mask, was hugged by his mum before his sentence began yesterday.

The 17-year-old North Ipswich boy - who cannot be named because of his young age - pleaded guilty in the Children's Court to armed robbery of the Racehorse Hotel at Booval on April 17, 2017; and assault.

Crown prosecutor Ben Jackson said the boy was 16 years and 11 months old at the time he committed the robbery, and will soon turn 18.

He had been held in an adult jail for five months, of which four months can be attributed to these offences.

Prior offences included stealing his father's car and a Ninja motorbike to use in joy rides.

Mr Jackson said the boy had a methamphetamine drug habit that escalated to cost him $100 a day.

"He had a drug debt and chose to target this hotel to access a large sum of money," he said.

The boy entered the Racehorse Hotel on Brisbane Road carrying a rifle and wearing a clown mask. He held the rifle up and pointed it at a staff member, and when a male patron came up he swung the rifle, brushing the man's cheek.

He had the gun aimed at them at the bar and told the man to put both hands on the bar.

He demanded pokies money from the hotel bar worker.

"When she went to get money from the till he said 'no, I want pokie money'," Mr Jackson said.

"She said 'no, this is all I've got'."

After she gave him cash she asked the teen robber if that was all he wanted.

"He said 'what about that one?', and pointed at the keno till... and told her to hurry up," he said.

Mr Jackson said the rifle stayed pointed at her and she put money into a bag.

The boy was arrested on May 24, 2017, and made frank admissions to police, saying he had thrown the rifle into bush.

Footage of the robbery was shown to Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC.

In a victim impact statement the bar worker said the robbery had caused her high levels of anxiety, night sweats and sleeplessness.

The boy told police the rifle was not loaded, but his victims did not know.

The court heard the boy was diagnosed with ADHD and had a defiance disorder, and had been taking Ritalin until he was 13.

Defence barrister Scott Neaves sought a probation order, a 12-month detention order and conditional release order that would give more assistance to him in his rehabilitation.

"He wants to go back to school and complete Year 12," Mr Neaves said.

Judge Horneman-Wren said he was fortunate because when he did the robbery he was only days away from having been dealt with as an adult and would have likely spent some years in jail.

"It was highly calculated in the way the hotel was targeted. He gave it thought, obtained a mask and a weapon," he said.

"It is chilling at the age of 16 years and 11 months as it is conduct you see from much more experienced criminals."

Judge Horneman-Wren it was a very serious armed robbery, the footage "horrific" in that it was done by a boy.

"It is one of the more serious examples of an armed robbery that I've seen as Judge. Done in the context of you being a user of methylamphetamine and quickly became addicted to it," he said.

Judge Horneman-Wren said the case demonstrates "the terrible effects of this hideous drug". He noted five months already spent in custody, sentenced the boy to three years supervised probation and making a Restorative Justice Order. A conviction was not recorded.