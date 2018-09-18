Ice-fuelled teen's Ipswich to Gold Coast crime wave

THE Ipswich Children's Court has heard how a teen ice user was involved in a crime binge from Ipswich to the Gold Coast.

Ipswich judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC was told the teenager was determined to improve her life after being locked up in a juvenile detention centre.

The court heard the New Zealand citizen may be at risk of deportation.

The girl pleaded guilty to serious charges including robbery in company; demanding property with menace; assault doing bodily harm; armed robbery in company with violence; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; burglary; attempted armed robbery in company with violence; and stealing.

There were further charges of a less serious nature.

Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer said the girl was involved in a fight at Surfers Paradise in May 2016, in which she kicked and punched a girl on the ground.

Mr Anoozer said the girl and three co-offenders later robbed two children aged 13 and 15 outside the Orion shopping centre. She was also charged with the unlawful use of a motor vehicle in July 2017.

Then on December 2, 2017, the girl and two co-offenders entered a house while the residents were out. A man was stabbed multiple times when the owners returned.

Judge Horneman-Wren said it was "most disturbing" to read the Crown facts.

"In July 2017, you were part of a violent car-jacking, again at the Orion shops.

"A woman drove into a carpark and a male approached her.

"He was wearing gloves and held a large knife."

Judge Horneman-Wren said it was apparent she lacked supervision, disengaged from school and had fallen in with the wrong crowd.

"You were quite obviously under the influence of methylamphetamine and are now facing the consequences," he said.

"To your credit, you have done well, developed considerable insight into the potential lifelong effects these offences have on your victims."

Judge Horneman-Wren placed the girl on a 12-month probation order.