Ice dealer faces six month stretch behind bars

IPSWICH dad Jason Allan Morgan will remain in jail over Christmas after he was convicted and sentenced in the District Court for supplying the dangerous drug ice.

He was busted when CIB detectives seized his mobile phone and read incriminating text messages.

Morgan, 33, from Coalfalls, pleaded guilty to nine counts of supplying the schedule one drug methylamphetamine; and possession of a phone used in a drug crime.

Outlining the Crown case, prosecutor Farook Anoozer said Morgan had a vast array of other offences still before the court. He said Morgan had an appalling traffic history that included 12 offences for driving when disqualified by court order.

Mr Anoozer said police went to Morgan's home on April 9 with a warrant regarding another investigation.

Text messages on his mobile phone were analysed and revealed he'd been engaging in supplying methylamphetamine. Some of the supplies were preparatory or offers to supply, and four were actual supplies that involved 1.75g. One was for 3.5g.

Mr Anoozer said there was a commercial element to the supplies that were street-level deals. The purity of the ice was not known.

Morgan had been held in custody 35 days on unrelated offences which was not declarable for these drug matters. The Crown sought a jail term of 18 to 24 months.

Defence barrister Geoffrey Seaholme said Morgan was born in Lismore, growing up at Casino and Runcorn in Brisbane.

Judge Douglas McGill SC sentenced Morgan to 17 months' jail with parole release after six months.

He will be released to parole on March 26, 2019.