Ice cream shop worker attacked chasing after teen thieves

An 18-year-old fronted Ipswich Children’s Court to be sentenced for her role in the bungled drinks robbery of a Baskins-Robbins store 16 months after it took place.

An 18-year-old fronted Ipswich Children’s Court to be sentenced for her role in the bungled drinks robbery of a Baskins-Robbins store 16 months after it took place.

THREE teenage girls walked into an ice cream shop, took drinks from a fridge and then left saying they were not going to pay.

But the Baskin-Robbins shop attendant gave chase and caught one offender.

One of the girls now 18, and soon to turn 19, went before a judge in Ipswich Children’s Court on Monday to be sentenced for her role in the bungled drinks robbery 16 months after it took place near Caboolture.

The young Ipswich woman pleaded guilty to attempted robbery in company at the Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop in Morayfield on September 19, 2019.

Prosecutor, legal officer with the Crown, Ms Worthington said the offender was the oldest of the trio and aged 17 years and seven months at the time.

Now 18 she would turn 19 in two weeks.

Her prior crimes include stealing, burglary, and unlawful use of a stolen car.

In 2018 she was convicted of assault causing bodily harm when in company.

Ms Worthington said that in that previous violent attack the teenager was with a group of young people who surrounded a group of school students.

She used a closed fist to punch one female child who fell unconscious to the ground.

Ms Worthington said the stealing of drinks from Baskin-Robbins had been opportunistic.

But when the shopkeeper resisted and intercepted one of the thieves, the teenager returned to get the attendant to let go of her friend.

She struck the shopkeeper and grabbed her right arm and scratched her forearm.

Another teen swung a bottle of drink at the shopkeeper and dropped a bottle on the ground.

Ms Worthington said the teenage girl who threw the bottle was younger and when sentenced in the Children’s Court received a supervised nine-month probation order.

However, she had also made threats to the shopkeeper.

Ms Worthington said the offender needs supervision because of her juvenile history and because she continued to reoffend despite repeated opportunities to assist her given by the court.

The Crown sought a penalty of a 12 to 18-month probation order.

Defence barrister Cecelia Bernardin conceded that her juvenile offending history was quite concerning.

“She instructs that after 26 days spent in detention she did reflect. She has no explanation (for what she did),” Ms Bernardin said.

“And she instructs that she has stopped using methamphetamine.”

Ms Bernardin sought a 12-month probation order as penalty.

A Youth Justice department officer told the court that at the time the teenager said she was thirsty and had no money to pay for drinks.

She did not think about the potential consequences for the victim, and was “more braver” to offend when her friends were around her.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC commented that it was “bravado”.

Noting her age and the timing of her guilty plea just before turning 19, he said if she was dealt with as an adult it would have more serious repercussions for her and she would no longer be in a juvenile detention centre with juveniles who she knew.

“Being in Brisbane Women’s prison surrounded by hardened offenders would be a more unpleasant experience,” Judge Horneman-Wren warned.

He sentenced her to a 12-month probation order. No conviction was recorded against her.

Read more stories by Ross Irby here.