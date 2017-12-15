Ice cream parlour taste test, sneak peak on today

THE opening of the new Ungermann Brothers ice cream parlour has been delayed until next month, but this weekend is your chance to get a sneak peek of what's going to be on offer.

The brainchild of Ipswich's own Ben Ungermann who came runner-up in this year's MasterChef and his brother Danny, the parlour at 88 Limestone Street (next to Dovetails and The Pumpyard) has hit some building delays. Add in the fact that Ben has been invited overseas for the next couple of weeks to appear on TV in Holland, plus work with some of the world's top chefs over Christmas.

"Ben is off Saturday to Europe, so we're going to send him off with a bang by doing a pop-up ice cream parlour on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 2pm to late," Danny said.

"We'll be doing sneak peeks of our ice creams. On the menu will be Strawberry Balsamic, Dark Chocolate and Mandarin, Matcha White Chocolate and Bacon, Maple and Pecan flavours."

Ben Ungermann at the site of his new business at 88 Limestone. Rob Williams

While Ben is working with the likes of Heston Blumenthal in London, Danny will continue to narrow down applicants to work in the ice cream parlour which is set to attract foodies from all over the state.

"We had 72 applicants for the role of being Ben's 'apprentice', along with retail staff, and I'm pleased to say that we have a group interview for the final ten applicants this week. We were really impressed with the passion they showed for what we are trying to achieve here in Ipswich," Danny added.

"From those ten we will choose the six staff to work at Ungermann Brothers from mid-January when the doors will open.

"It's a tricky time of year to get building projects done and with Ben being overseas it was better to delay the opening rather than try to do a rush job. We want to get everything right."

Ungermann Brothers pop-up ice cream parlour is open from 2pm Friday to Sunday only while stocks last. Tell Ben and Danny the the Queensland Times sent you!